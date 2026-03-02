- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 230
Profit Trades:
616 (50.08%)
Loss Trades:
614 (49.92%)
Best trade:
329.76 USD
Worst trade:
-163.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 408.77 USD (1 815 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 946.07 USD (1 908 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (168.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
329.76 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
66.13%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
842 (68.46%)
Short Trades:
388 (31.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
15.27 USD
Average Loss:
-12.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-71.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.72 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.71%
Annual Forecast:
239.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.00 USD
Maximal:
479.02 USD (31.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.84% (150.67 USD)
By Equity:
7.14% (217.79 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|418
|XAUUSD
|188
|GBPJPY
|150
|CADJPY
|117
|EURJPY
|77
|XAUJPY
|68
|BTCUSD
|66
|USTEC
|39
|US30
|33
|XBRUSD
|32
|DE40
|22
|XAGUSD
|18
|JP225
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|322
|XAUUSD
|422
|GBPJPY
|-6
|CADJPY
|-76
|EURJPY
|-42
|XAUJPY
|483
|BTCUSD
|-100
|USTEC
|64
|US30
|67
|XBRUSD
|258
|DE40
|-25
|XAGUSD
|87
|JP225
|10
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|17K
|XAUUSD
|44K
|GBPJPY
|-1.5K
|CADJPY
|-1.6K
|EURJPY
|-995
|XAUJPY
|75K
|BTCUSD
|-378K
|USTEC
|64K
|US30
|68K
|XBRUSD
|510
|DE40
|-22K
|XAGUSD
|3.9K
|JP225
|39K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +329.76 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|2.10 × 188
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.96 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
USD
3.6K
USD
USD
64
99%
1 230
50%
66%
1.18
1.19
USD
USD
19%
1:500