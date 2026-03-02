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Thang Chu

Pulse Trend Algo

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 230
Profit Trades:
616 (50.08%)
Loss Trades:
614 (49.92%)
Best trade:
329.76 USD
Worst trade:
-163.50 USD
Gross Profit:
9 408.77 USD (1 815 538 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 946.07 USD (1 908 438 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (168.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
329.76 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
66.13%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.05
Long Trades:
842 (68.46%)
Short Trades:
388 (31.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.18
Expected Payoff:
1.19 USD
Average Profit:
15.27 USD
Average Loss:
-12.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-71.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.72 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
19.71%
Annual Forecast:
239.21%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
151.00 USD
Maximal:
479.02 USD (31.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.84% (150.67 USD)
By Equity:
7.14% (217.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 418
XAUUSD 188
GBPJPY 150
CADJPY 117
EURJPY 77
XAUJPY 68
BTCUSD 66
USTEC 39
US30 33
XBRUSD 32
DE40 22
XAGUSD 18
JP225 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 322
XAUUSD 422
GBPJPY -6
CADJPY -76
EURJPY -42
XAUJPY 483
BTCUSD -100
USTEC 64
US30 67
XBRUSD 258
DE40 -25
XAGUSD 87
JP225 10
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 17K
XAUUSD 44K
GBPJPY -1.5K
CADJPY -1.6K
EURJPY -995
XAUJPY 75K
BTCUSD -378K
USTEC 64K
US30 68K
XBRUSD 510
DE40 -22K
XAGUSD 3.9K
JP225 39K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +329.76 USD
Worst trade: -164 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +168.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
2.10 × 188
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.96 × 154
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
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https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109018
No reviews
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 0.69% of days out of 288 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pulse Trend Algo
50 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
3.6K
USD
64
99%
1 230
50%
66%
1.18
1.19
USD
19%
1:500
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