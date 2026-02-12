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Babak Alamdar

DAX EA Default Fast closing True

Babak Alamdar
Babak Alamdar

Babak Alamdar

3.6 (133)
⭐️As a Forex Specialist, I've been around since 2007.
⭐️Besides that, I've been a professional algorithm trader for a long time.
👆My Telegram ID: https://t.me/BabakMt4
8 products 6 signals
0 reviews
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -21%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
390 (81.76%)
Loss Trades:
87 (18.24%)
Best trade:
2.73 USD
Worst trade:
-3.94 USD
Gross Profit:
133.90 USD (114 158 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.08 USD (159 695 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (23.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.22 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
51.50%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
41 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
280 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
197 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.34 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-33.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-9.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.18 USD
Maximal:
91.73 USD (32.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.70% (91.73 USD)
By Equity:
5.51% (14.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DE40 477
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DE40 -52
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DE40 -46K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.73 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
4.17 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Running DAX EA default setting with Fast closing=True


Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129289


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Anyone 

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- using the coupon code GOLDPULSEAI when signing up 

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No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.27 07:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.14 12:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 10:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.08 07:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.03 07:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 07:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 10:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.15 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.11 10:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 08:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 11:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.25 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DAX EA Default Fast closing True
999 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
198
USD
36
100%
477
81%
0%
0.71
-0.11
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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