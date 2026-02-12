- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
477
Profit Trades:
390 (81.76%)
Loss Trades:
87 (18.24%)
Best trade:
2.73 USD
Worst trade:
-3.94 USD
Gross Profit:
133.90 USD (114 158 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.08 USD (159 695 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (23.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.22 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
0.06%
Max deposit load:
51.50%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
41 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
280 (58.70%)
Short Trades:
197 (41.30%)
Profit Factor:
0.72
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
0.34 USD
Average Loss:
-2.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-33.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.81 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-9.16%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.18 USD
Maximal:
91.73 USD (32.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.70% (91.73 USD)
By Equity:
5.51% (14.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|477
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DE40
|-52
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DE40
|-46K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.73 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -33.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Running DAX EA default setting with Fast closing=True
Link to the EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129289
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Anyone
- using this link: Darwinex Zero or
- using the coupon code GOLDPULSEAI when signing up
--> will get a discount on their sign up
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
198
USD
USD
36
100%
477
81%
0%
0.71
-0.11
USD
USD
33%
1:500