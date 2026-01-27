- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
558
Profit Trades:
363 (65.05%)
Loss Trades:
195 (34.95%)
Best trade:
118.07 USD
Worst trade:
-113.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 885.85 USD (392 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 548.90 USD (346 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (221.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.24 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.07%
Max deposit load:
44.94%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
293 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
265 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
10.70 USD
Average Loss:
-18.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-353.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-0.53%
Annual Forecast:
-6.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.58 USD
Maximal:
624.38 USD (23.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (624.48 USD)
By Equity:
5.95% (328.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|558
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|337
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +118.07 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +221.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -353.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
running Gold Phantom
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
USD
5.3K
USD
USD
37
99%
558
65%
10%
1.09
0.60
USD
USD
11%
1:200