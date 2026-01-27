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Profalgo Limited

The Gold Phantom Darwinex

Profalgo Limited
Profalgo Limited

Profalgo Limited

4.1 (995)
Developing EA's since 2005, I believe I can call myself an experienced EA trader.
In creating my systems, the most attention goes to having a controlled risk and a good Risk/Reward ratio.
27 products 29 signals 9 topics 29 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
558
Profit Trades:
363 (65.05%)
Loss Trades:
195 (34.95%)
Best trade:
118.07 USD
Worst trade:
-113.76 USD
Gross Profit:
3 885.85 USD (392 186 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 548.90 USD (346 461 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (221.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
408.24 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
10.07%
Max deposit load:
44.94%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
293 (52.51%)
Short Trades:
265 (47.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
10.70 USD
Average Loss:
-18.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-353.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-353.00 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-0.53%
Annual Forecast:
-6.42%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
68.58 USD
Maximal:
624.38 USD (23.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.02% (624.48 USD)
By Equity:
5.95% (328.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 558
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 337
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 46K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +118.07 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +221.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -353.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
running Gold  Phantom
No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 16:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 22:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 04:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 22:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.06 05:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.31 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.11 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.02.08 09:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.02 20:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.27 20:42
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.27 06:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Gold Phantom Darwinex
49 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
5.3K
USD
37
99%
558
65%
10%
1.09
0.60
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

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