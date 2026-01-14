- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
6.95 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
92.82 USD (4 698 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (92.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
92.82 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
8.97
Trading activity:
37.30%
Max deposit load:
1.89%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1308.00
Long Trades:
18 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
73.67
Expected Payoff:
5.16 USD
Average Profit:
5.16 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
9.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
0.07 USD (0.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.01% (0.07 USD)
By Equity:
6.65% (69.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.95 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +92.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29540
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
1
100%
18
100%
37%
73.66
5.16
USD
USD
7%
1:500