- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
12.32 USD
Worst trade:
-9.42 USD
Gross Profit:
24.88 USD (1 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.53 USD (945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (19.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.79 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
23.62%
Max deposit load:
75.72%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.91 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.44 USD
Maximal:
9.42 USD (17.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.17% (9.42 USD)
By Equity:
33.53% (18.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|XTIUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|14
|XTIUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|904
|XTIUSD
|87
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +12.32 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
31%
0
0
USD
USD
65
USD
USD
1
100%
15
86%
24%
2.61
1.02
USD
USD
34%
1:500