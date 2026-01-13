SignalsSections
Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela

XauXau

Luis Felipe De Andrade Estrela
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 31%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
15
Profit Trades:
13 (86.66%)
Loss Trades:
2 (13.33%)
Best trade:
12.32 USD
Worst trade:
-9.42 USD
Gross Profit:
24.88 USD (1 936 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.53 USD (945 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (19.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.79 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
23.62%
Max deposit load:
75.72%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
10 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
5 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
2.61
Expected Payoff:
1.02 USD
Average Profit:
1.91 USD
Average Loss:
-4.77 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.42 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.44 USD
Maximal:
9.42 USD (17.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.17% (9.42 USD)
By Equity:
33.53% (18.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 13
XTIUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 14
XTIUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 904
XTIUSD 87
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.32 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 6
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 2
Imperatum-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 20
RoboForexEU-Pro
0.00 × 4
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.09 × 32
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.38 × 13
ICMarkets-Live02
0.47 × 15
ICMarkets-Live16
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
0.73 × 15
Tickmill-Live09
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
1.00 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
1.10 × 10
AxioryAsia-02Live
1.20 × 10
60 more...
No reviews
2026.01.16 07:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 16:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 15:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.13 15:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.13 03:11
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 03:11
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 03:11
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 03:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 03:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
