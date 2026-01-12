- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
115.80 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
173.99 USD (1 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (173.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
173.99 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.26
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
60.46%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
35 minutes
Recovery Factor:
577.97
Long Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
289.98
Expected Payoff:
58.00 USD
Average Profit:
58.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
1.73%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.30 USD
Maximal:
0.30 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|173
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +115.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +173.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
