- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4
Profit Trades:
4 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2 513.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
6 650.00 USD (950 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (6 650.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 650.00 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.52
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1 662.50 USD
Average Profit:
1 662.50 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Gold
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Gold
|6.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Gold
|950
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
GOLDEN academy
