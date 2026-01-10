- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
17 (65.38%)
Loss Trades:
9 (34.62%)
Best trade:
18.65 USD
Worst trade:
-8.11 USD
Gross Profit:
76.15 USD (5 997 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.64 USD (5 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (28.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.10 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
45 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.98
Long Trades:
13 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
13 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
4.48 USD
Average Loss:
-6.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-15.75 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
24.42%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.37 USD
Maximal:
20.85 USD (21.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|21
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|609
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.65 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3419
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|2.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.66 × 29516
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.82 × 17
No reviews