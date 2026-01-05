- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16
Profit Trades:
10 (62.50%)
Loss Trades:
6 (37.50%)
Best trade:
11.69 USD
Worst trade:
-6.16 USD
Gross Profit:
45.01 USD (3 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.22 USD (982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (28.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.71 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
89.67%
Max deposit load:
8.99%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
1 (6.25%)
Short Trades:
15 (93.75%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
1.99 USD
Average Profit:
4.50 USD
Average Loss:
-2.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-13.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.15 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.15 USD (2.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.41% (13.15 USD)
By Equity:
21.58% (107.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD#
|15
|EURAUD#
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD#
|27
|EURAUD#
|5
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD#
|1.7K
|EURAUD#
|721
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.69 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.15 USD
