- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
16 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
6 (27.27%)
Best trade:
11.69 USD
Worst trade:
-6.15 USD
Gross Profit:
48.79 USD (3 887 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13.22 USD (986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (32.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.60 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
87.13%
Max deposit load:
23.63%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.70
Long Trades:
1 (4.55%)
Short Trades:
21 (95.45%)
Profit Factor:
3.69
Expected Payoff:
1.62 USD
Average Profit:
3.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-13.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.19 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
7.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.19 USD (2.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.40% (13.19 USD)
By Equity:
21.20% (106.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADm
|19
|NZDCADm
|2
|EURAUDm
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADm
|30
|NZDCADm
|1
|EURAUDm
|5
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADm
|2.1K
|NZDCADm
|80
|EURAUDm
|719
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.69 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Built for consistency and capital protection – Signal generated using a daily MA with smart averaging. Visit us on https://ea-dashpro.github.io/id or https://ea-dashpro.netlify.app
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
536
USD
USD
1
100%
22
72%
87%
3.69
1.62
USD
USD
21%
1:200