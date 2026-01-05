- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
2.87 USD
Worst trade:
-18.95 USD
Gross Profit:
5.95 USD (885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45.70 USD (3 861 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (2.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2.87 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.58
Trading activity:
94.96%
Max deposit load:
2.81%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.97
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.13
Expected Payoff:
-4.97 USD
Average Profit:
1.49 USD
Average Loss:
-11.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-3.91%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.65 USD
Maximal:
41.10 USD (4.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.05% (41.03 USD)
By Equity:
5.22% (52.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3
|AUS200
|3
|UK100
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-7
|AUS200
|5
|UK100
|-38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-895
|AUS200
|801
|UK100
|-2.9K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.87 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.54 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.17 × 109
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.43 × 240
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.50 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.83 × 363
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.00 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 225
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.99 × 238
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|2.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.00 × 37
|
DerivSVG-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.11 × 757
|
MaxifyFX-Live
|3.36 × 195
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|6.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-4%
0
0
USD
USD
972
USD
USD
2
100%
8
50%
95%
0.13
-4.97
USD
USD
5%
1:200