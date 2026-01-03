- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
44 (53.01%)
Loss Trades:
39 (46.99%)
Best trade:
6 029.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5 289.90 USD
Gross Profit:
30 076.56 USD (403 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 344.25 USD (523 278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 213.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 760.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
46.24%
Max deposit load:
216.54%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
67 (80.72%)
Short Trades:
16 (19.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
32.92 USD
Average Profit:
683.56 USD
Average Loss:
-701.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8 908.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 972.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-90.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.40 USD
Maximal:
13 155.55 USD (87.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.97% (13 155.55 USD)
By Equity:
53.30% (947.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|33
|ETHUSD
|33
|XAGUSD
|8
|JP225
|4
|USTEC
|4
|XAUUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-11K
|ETHUSD
|12K
|XAGUSD
|25
|JP225
|89
|USTEC
|1.4K
|XAUUSD
|136
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-155K
|ETHUSD
|24K
|XAGUSD
|418
|JP225
|-84
|USTEC
|7.8K
|XAUUSD
|2.7K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 029.00 USD
Worst trade: -5 290 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 213.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 908.28 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 13
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.05 × 21
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real37
|10.43 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|11.18 × 22
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|12.30 × 642
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|12.51 × 88
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|17.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|78.31 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|99.00 × 1
