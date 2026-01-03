SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Win Fury road
Jiabing Ou

Win Fury road

Jiabing Ou
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -90%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
44 (53.01%)
Loss Trades:
39 (46.99%)
Best trade:
6 029.00 USD
Worst trade:
-5 289.90 USD
Gross Profit:
30 076.56 USD (403 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 344.25 USD (523 278 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 213.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 760.80 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
46.24%
Max deposit load:
216.54%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.21
Long Trades:
67 (80.72%)
Short Trades:
16 (19.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
32.92 USD
Average Profit:
683.56 USD
Average Loss:
-701.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-8 908.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 972.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-90.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
176.40 USD
Maximal:
13 155.55 USD (87.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.97% (13 155.55 USD)
By Equity:
53.30% (947.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 33
ETHUSD 33
XAGUSD 8
JP225 4
USTEC 4
XAUUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -11K
ETHUSD 12K
XAGUSD 25
JP225 89
USTEC 1.4K
XAUUSD 136
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -155K
ETHUSD 24K
XAGUSD 418
JP225 -84
USTEC 7.8K
XAUUSD 2.7K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 029.00 USD
Worst trade: -5 290 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 213.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 908.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 13
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
4.05 × 21
FusionMarkets-Live
5.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real37
10.43 × 14
Exness-MT5Real31
11.18 × 22
Exness-MT5Real28
12.30 × 642
Exness-MT5Real15
12.51 × 88
VantageInternational-Live 7
17.50 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
78.31 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
99.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Win Fury road
30 USD per month
-90%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
2
0%
83
53%
46%
1.09
32.92
USD
100%
1:200
Copy

