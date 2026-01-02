- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
66 (61.68%)
Loss Trades:
41 (38.32%)
Best trade:
2.06 USD
Worst trade:
-3.15 USD
Gross Profit:
33.28 USD (3 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-42.49 USD (4 018 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9.22 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.08
Trading activity:
28.63%
Max deposit load:
7.86%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
-0.35
Long Trades:
84 (78.50%)
Short Trades:
23 (21.50%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
0.50 USD
Average Loss:
-1.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-10.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.52 USD (5)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.10 USD
Maximal:
26.49 USD (7.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.59% (26.49 USD)
By Equity:
0.79% (2.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-9
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-296
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.06 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.52 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
Imperatum-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
RoboForexEU-Pro
|0.00 × 4
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.47 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.73 × 15
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.10 × 10
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|1.20 × 10
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
339
USD
USD
1
100%
107
61%
29%
0.78
-0.09
USD
USD
8%
1:500