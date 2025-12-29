- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
30.31 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
101.08 USD (101 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (101.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.08 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
54.41%
Max deposit load:
13.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
8.42 USD
Average Profit:
8.42 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.78% (29.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|101K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.31 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
Built for consistency and capital protection – Signal generated using a daily MA with smart averaging. Visit on https://ea-dashpro.netlify.app
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
601
USD
USD
1
91%
12
100%
54%
n/a
8.42
USD
USD
6%
1:200