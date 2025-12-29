SignalsSections
DASH Pro GOLD Exness
Dwi Satryo Ariwibowo

DASH Pro GOLD Exness

Dwi Satryo Ariwibowo
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
12
Profit Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
30.31 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
101.08 USD (101 056 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (101.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.08 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.15
Trading activity:
54.41%
Max deposit load:
13.38%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
12 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
8.42 USD
Average Profit:
8.42 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.78% (29.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 101K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.31 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +101.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
Axi-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
0.00 × 2
Axi-US16-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
Built for consistency and capital protection – Signal generated using a daily MA with smart averaging. Visit on https://ea-dashpro.netlify.app
No reviews
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 00:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.30 00:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.29 23:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 23:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.29 23:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.29 23:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.29 23:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DASH Pro GOLD Exness
100 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
601
USD
1
91%
12
100%
54%
n/a
8.42
USD
6%
1:200
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.