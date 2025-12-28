- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Best trade:
4.86 USD
Worst trade:
-1.76 USD
Gross Profit:
29.53 USD (29 527 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1.76 USD (1 755 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (24.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.79 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.58
Trading activity:
1.83%
Max deposit load:
57.17%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
33 minutes
Recovery Factor:
15.78
Long Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
16.78
Expected Payoff:
3.09 USD
Average Profit:
3.69 USD
Average Loss:
-1.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-1.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.76 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1.76 USD (1.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.68% (1.76 USD)
By Equity:
27.18% (28.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|28
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|28K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.86 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
USD
128
USD
USD
1
0%
9
88%
2%
16.77
3.09
USD
USD
27%
1:500