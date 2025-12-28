SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ANESTHESIA
Agus Wibowo St

ANESTHESIA

Agus Wibowo St
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 50%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
438.80 USD
Worst trade:
-265.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 104.75 USD (20 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.18 USD (13 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (196.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
447.72 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
12.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.14
Long Trades:
56 (98.25%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
8.75 USD
Average Profit:
25.11 USD
Average Loss:
-46.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-438.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
49.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.59 USD
Maximal:
438.68 USD (29.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.45% (438.68 USD)
By Equity:
76.87% (1 144.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 31
GBPUSD 15
EURUSD 7
CADCHF 3
XBRUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 462
GBPUSD 15
EURUSD 8
CADCHF 2
XBRUSD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURUSD 831
CADCHF 127
XBRUSD 121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +438.80 USD
Worst trade: -266 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

DooFintech-Live 5
0.00 × 22
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 251
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
BDSwissSC-Real05
0.00 × 3
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 2
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
FXCM-AUDReal01
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
0.00 × 1
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
0.00 × 2
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 9
225 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 03:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 14:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 12:23
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.28 03:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ANESTHESIA
30 USD per month
50%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
3
100%
57
77%
100%
1.82
8.75
USD
77%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.