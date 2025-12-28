- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
438.80 USD
Worst trade:
-265.55 USD
Gross Profit:
1 104.75 USD (20 505 pips)
Gross Loss:
-606.18 USD (13 101 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (196.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
447.72 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
12.87%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.14
Long Trades:
56 (98.25%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
8.75 USD
Average Profit:
25.11 USD
Average Loss:
-46.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-438.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-438.45 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
49.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.59 USD
Maximal:
438.68 USD (29.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.45% (438.68 USD)
By Equity:
76.87% (1 144.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|31
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|7
|CADCHF
|3
|XBRUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|462
|GBPUSD
|15
|EURUSD
|8
|CADCHF
|2
|XBRUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|831
|CADCHF
|127
|XBRUSD
|121
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +438.80 USD
Worst trade: -266 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +196.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -438.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.00 × 22
|
PurpleTradingSC-03Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 251
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissSC-Real05
|0.00 × 3
|
ForeignExchangeClearingHouse-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-AUDReal01
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiSecurities-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Demo03
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
|0.00 × 2
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 9
