- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.02 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
11.53 USD (835 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (11.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.51
Trading activity:
13.61%
Max deposit load:
1.98%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.28 USD
Average Profit:
1.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.92% (3.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|228
|NZDCAD
|218
|AUDNZD
|131
|USDCAD
|110
|GBPCHF
|41
|NZDUSD
|107
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.02 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.53 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.08 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.57 × 115
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.44 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.04 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.60 × 93
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
412
USD
USD
1
100%
9
100%
14%
n/a
1.28
USD
USD
1%
1:500