- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
5 (55.55%)
Loss Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Best trade:
99.50 USD
Worst trade:
-53.65 USD
Gross Profit:
320.85 USD (6 465 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.05 USD (4 063 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (99.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.50 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
5.04%
Max deposit load:
1.25%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
6 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
3 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
13.98 USD
Average Profit:
64.17 USD
Average Loss:
-48.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-53.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-53.65 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
84.90 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (84.90 USD)
By Equity:
3.20% (68.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|126
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +99.50 USD
Worst trade: -54 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +99.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -53.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
1
0%
9
55%
5%
1.64
13.98
USD
USD
4%
1:200