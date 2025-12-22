- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
160
Profit Trades:
74 (46.25%)
Loss Trades:
86 (53.75%)
Best trade:
29.92 USD
Worst trade:
-8.72 USD
Gross Profit:
193.70 USD (7 496 pips)
Gross Loss:
-160.25 USD (7 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (63.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
63.04 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
19.70%
Max deposit load:
89.44%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
160
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
49 (30.63%)
Short Trades:
111 (69.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
2.62 USD
Average Loss:
-1.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
33 (-73.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.87 USD (33)
Monthly growth:
19.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
73.87 USD
Maximal:
73.87 USD (46.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
46.94% (73.87 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (4.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|67
|EURUSD
|31
|USDCHF
|27
|GBPUSD
|23
|USDJPY
|11
|YMCash
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|28
|EURUSD
|-43
|USDCHF
|39
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDJPY
|6
|YMCash
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|99
|EURUSD
|-500
|USDCHF
|492
|GBPUSD
|205
|USDJPY
|144
|YMCash
|5
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.92 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 33
Maximal consecutive profit: +63.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 31
|0.23 × 66
|
XMTrading-Real 250
|0.23 × 107
|
XMTrading-Real 257
|0.24 × 80
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.25 × 244
|
XMTrading-Real 256
|0.25 × 89
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.25 × 327
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.31 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 253
|0.34 × 92
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.55 × 26388
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live 6
|0.69 × 401
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.70 × 451
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.78 × 291
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.80 × 41
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
218
USD
USD
1
100%
160
46%
20%
1.20
0.21
USD
USD
47%
1:500