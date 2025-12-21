- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Loss Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Best trade:
199.60 USD
Worst trade:
-201.37 USD
Gross Profit:
791.45 USD (20 025 pips)
Gross Loss:
-950.95 USD (23 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (595.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
595.84 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
36.25%
Max deposit load:
4.60%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
8 (88.89%)
Short Trades:
1 (11.11%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-17.72 USD
Average Profit:
197.86 USD
Average Loss:
-190.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-581.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-581.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-15.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
386.32 USD
Maximal:
581.93 USD (48.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.67% (581.93 USD)
By Equity:
23.63% (285.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-160
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.5K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
840
USD
USD
4
0%
9
44%
36%
0.83
-17.72
USD
USD
49%
1:200