- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
25 (32.46%)
Loss Trades:
52 (67.53%)
Best trade:
11.09 USD
Worst trade:
-14.49 USD
Gross Profit:
31.34 USD (3 654 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.53 USD (16 771 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (16.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.45 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.85%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
26 (33.77%)
Short Trades:
51 (66.23%)
Profit Factor:
0.19
Expected Payoff:
-1.70 USD
Average Profit:
1.25 USD
Average Loss:
-3.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-115.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.92 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
-66.27%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135.97 USD
Maximal:
143.06 USD (69.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.08% (143.06 USD)
By Equity:
61.05% (105.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|25
|EURUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|13
|AUDUSD
|9
|USDCHF
|4
|USDCAD
|4
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-65
|EURUSD
|-35
|USDJPY
|-9
|AUDUSD
|-25
|USDCHF
|-5
|USDCAD
|-3
|XAUUSD
|11
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-6.3K
|EURUSD
|-3.4K
|USDJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-2.5K
|USDCHF
|-360
|USDCAD
|-334
|XAUUSD
|1.1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.09 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 5
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.44 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.52 × 1321
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.59 × 94
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.60 × 291
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.68 × 101
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.92 × 89
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.00 × 47
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-66%
0
0
USD
USD
233
USD
USD
2
0%
77
32%
100%
0.19
-1.70
USD
USD
69%
1:300