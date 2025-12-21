The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-8 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 3 TradeMaxGlobal-Demo 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 5 FXCL-Main2 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real26 0.00 × 10 TickmillUK-Live03 0.14 × 7 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.20 × 49 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.33 × 3 ICMarkets-Live16 0.44 × 9 Tickmill-Live04 0.52 × 1321 IronFXBM-Real10 0.53 × 345 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.59 × 94 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.60 × 291 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 TitanFX-01 0.68 × 101 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.75 × 4 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 0.81 × 16 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.89 × 232 AMarkets-Real 0.92 × 89 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server 1.00 × 47 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.03 × 306 51 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor