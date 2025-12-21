SignalsSections
Yevhenii Trypolskyi

Uma

Yevhenii Trypolskyi
0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -66%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
26 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
52 (66.67%)
Best trade:
11.09 USD
Worst trade:
-14.49 USD
Gross Profit:
32.07 USD (3 770 pips)
Gross Loss:
-162.53 USD (16 771 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (16.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.45 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.44
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
83.14%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.92
Long Trades:
27 (34.62%)
Short Trades:
51 (65.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.20
Expected Payoff:
-1.67 USD
Average Profit:
1.23 USD
Average Loss:
-3.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-115.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-115.92 USD (27)
Monthly growth:
-65.90%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
135.24 USD
Maximal:
142.33 USD (68.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.73% (142.33 USD)
By Equity:
60.79% (105.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 25
EURUSD 21
USDJPY 14
AUDUSD 9
USDCHF 4
USDCAD 4
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -65
EURUSD -35
USDJPY -8
AUDUSD -25
USDCHF -5
USDCAD -3
XAUUSD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -6.3K
EURUSD -3.4K
USDJPY -1.1K
AUDUSD -2.5K
USDCHF -360
USDCAD -334
XAUUSD 1.1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.09 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 27
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -115.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-8
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 5
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live16
0.44 × 9
Tickmill-Live04
0.52 × 1321
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.59 × 94
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.60 × 291
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.68 × 101
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
AMarkets-Real
0.92 × 89
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.00 × 47
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
51 more...
No reviews
2025.12.26 18:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 17:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 07:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 19:08
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 18:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 17:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 14:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.23 09:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 17:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.22 10:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 10:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.22 09:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.