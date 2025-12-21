- Growth
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
114 (95.79%)
Loss Trades:
5 (4.20%)
Best trade:
5.52 USD
Worst trade:
-25.86 USD
Gross Profit:
139.27 USD (15 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-49.39 USD (4 846 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
57 (62.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
62.32 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
51.45%
Max deposit load:
20.61%
Latest trade:
56 minutes ago
Trades per week:
121
Avg holding time:
34 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.48
Long Trades:
117 (98.32%)
Short Trades:
2 (1.68%)
Profit Factor:
2.82
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
1.22 USD
Average Loss:
-9.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-25.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.86 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
29.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.86 USD (6.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.22% (25.86 USD)
By Equity:
34.17% (133.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|90
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.13 × 45
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.58 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.78 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.79 × 29
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.80 × 5
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.92 × 135
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 51
|
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
|1.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 1102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.24 × 92
|
TitanFX-03
|1.46 × 174
|
Exness-Real9
|1.63 × 82
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.70 × 128
|
Axi-US07-Live
|1.76 × 159
|
Exness-Real7
|1.96 × 84
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|2.25 × 131
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.31 × 524
This auto trading.risky, don't copy
No reviews
