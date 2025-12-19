- Growth
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
39 (53.42%)
Loss Trades:
34 (46.58%)
Best trade:
115.97 USD
Worst trade:
-175.05 USD
Gross Profit:
753.56 USD (19 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-771.37 USD (12 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (108.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
186.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
53.77%
Max deposit load:
114.25%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
46 (63.01%)
Short Trades:
27 (36.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
19.32 USD
Average Loss:
-22.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-79.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.78 USD
Maximal:
389.83 USD (66.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.88% (386.65 USD)
By Equity:
37.11% (165.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|GBPUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-197
|GBPUSD
|229
|USDJPY
|-23
|EURUSD
|-26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.3K
|USDJPY
|-355
|EURUSD
|-139
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Best trade: +115.97 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-PRO
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXTG-Main Server 1
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
