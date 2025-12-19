SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / LastDayTrade
Sulastio Halim

LastDayTrade

Sulastio Halim
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
39 (53.42%)
Loss Trades:
34 (46.58%)
Best trade:
115.97 USD
Worst trade:
-175.05 USD
Gross Profit:
753.56 USD (19 352 pips)
Gross Loss:
-771.37 USD (12 696 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (108.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
186.79 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
53.77%
Max deposit load:
114.25%
Latest trade:
25 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
46 (63.01%)
Short Trades:
27 (36.99%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
19.32 USD
Average Loss:
-22.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-79.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-175.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.78 USD
Maximal:
389.83 USD (66.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.88% (386.65 USD)
By Equity:
37.11% (165.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
GBPUSD 12
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -197
GBPUSD 229
USDJPY -23
EURUSD -26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
GBPUSD 2.3K
USDJPY -355
EURUSD -139
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +115.97 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 1
Alpari-PRO
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
FXTG-Main Server 1
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 4
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 10
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
298 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Day Trade / Swing Trade
No reviews
2025.12.22 03:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.22 02:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.19 19:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.19 18:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.19 18:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.19 18:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
LastDayTrade
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
397
USD
1
0%
73
53%
54%
0.97
-0.24
USD
86%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.