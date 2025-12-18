- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Best trade:
10.34 USD
Worst trade:
-2.34 USD
Gross Profit:
69.13 USD (5 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4.04 USD (403 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (43.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.68 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.18
Trading activity:
18.05%
Max deposit load:
9.15%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
27.82
Long Trades:
14 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
17.11
Expected Payoff:
4.65 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-2.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-2.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.34 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2.34 USD (0.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.50% (2.34 USD)
By Equity:
5.18% (21.40 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|8
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|215
|EURUSD
|198
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 100
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 225
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5652
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.79 × 6978
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.80 × 884
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.00 × 21
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
468
USD
USD
1
100%
14
85%
18%
17.11
4.65
USD
USD
5%
1:500