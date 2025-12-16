SignalsSections
Shuangqing Liu

WH6771

Shuangqing Liu
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
80 (65.57%)
Loss Trades:
42 (34.43%)
Best trade:
19.79 USD
Worst trade:
-15.52 USD
Gross Profit:
187.54 USD (241 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.25 USD (411 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (11.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
6.79%
Max deposit load:
5.35%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
50 (40.98%)
Short Trades:
72 (59.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.34 USD
Average Loss:
-4.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.49 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.40 USD
Maximal:
37.40 USD (23.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.38% (37.40 USD)
By Equity:
4.30% (7.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 54
BTCUSD 23
XAUUSD 21
US500 18
USDJPY 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 18
BTCUSD -18
XAUUSD 19
US500 -8
USDJPY -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 13K
BTCUSD -181K
XAUUSD 2K
US500 -3.5K
USDJPY -537
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.79 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-USA2.com
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.05 × 38
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 692
ICMarkets-Live07
0.86 × 199
Tickmill-Live02
0.89 × 1077
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 757
RoboForex-Prime
1.19 × 16
ICMarkets-Live22
1.34 × 41
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
CDGGlobal-Live
1.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.44 × 18
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.80 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
40 more...
大周期顺势突破

主做黄金和以太坊，

一次一单，每单都带动态止盈止损

交流学习可以加，微.信：jjj117118119

No reviews
2025.12.16 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.16 13:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 13:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
