Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
80 (65.57%)
Loss Trades:
42 (34.43%)
Best trade:
19.79 USD
Worst trade:
-15.52 USD
Gross Profit:
187.54 USD (241 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-180.25 USD (411 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (11.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.77 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
6.79%
Max deposit load:
5.35%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
50 (40.98%)
Short Trades:
72 (59.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
0.06 USD
Average Profit:
2.34 USD
Average Loss:
-4.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.49 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
13.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.40 USD
Maximal:
37.40 USD (23.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.38% (37.40 USD)
By Equity:
4.30% (7.82 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|54
|BTCUSD
|23
|XAUUSD
|21
|US500
|18
|USDJPY
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|18
|BTCUSD
|-18
|XAUUSD
|19
|US500
|-8
|USDJPY
|-4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|-181K
|XAUUSD
|2K
|US500
|-3.5K
|USDJPY
|-537
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.79 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-USA2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.05 × 38
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.60 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.73 × 692
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.86 × 199
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.89 × 1077
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 757
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.19 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|1.34 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
CDGGlobal-Live
|1.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.44 × 18
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.76 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.80 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
大周期顺势突破
主做黄金和以太坊，
一次一单，每单都带动态止盈止损
交流学习可以加，微.信：jjj117118119
No reviews
