Ali Paybarjay

NetAlgo

Ali Paybarjay
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 8%
ICMBrokers-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
9 (90.00%)
Loss Trades:
1 (10.00%)
Best trade:
121.55 USD
Worst trade:
-77.31 USD
Gross Profit:
154.46 USD (2 972 pips)
Gross Loss:
-77.31 USD (2 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (32.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
121.55 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
6.90%
Max deposit load:
5.32%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Short Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
7.72 USD
Average Profit:
17.16 USD
Average Loss:
-77.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-77.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.31 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.40 USD
Maximal:
77.31 USD (7.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.48% (77.31 USD)
By Equity:
9.13% (94.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.e 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.e 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.e 395
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +121.55 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.91 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMBrokers-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Signal Introduction

This signal is the result of over 18 years of trading experience in the gold market and is provided with the cooperation of a professional team. All trades are based on price action and analysis of trader behaviour—no indicators are used. We monitor and analyse daily fundamental news, including economic data and policy decisions, because these factors directly affect gold price volatility.

Execution Method

  • Under normal conditions, we execute one trade per day; however, depending on market clarity and conditions, there may be more than one trade or occasionally no trades at all.

  • Trades are taken during the US session (London–New York overlap) when the market has the highest liquidity and volatility.

  • Each trade lasts between 10 minutes and 2 hours.

  • Most trades reach their profit target, and a few close at breakeven.

  • If a trade unexpectedly moves into loss, we protect capital by opening a hedge (a position in the opposite direction) and manage this hedge in subsequent trades so that the overall position eventually closes with profit or minimal loss.

  • We do not use fixed stop-loss orders; instead, we rely on time-series analysis to determine when to exit. This approach can lead to temporary drawdowns of up to around 20%, but based on historical performance, trades ultimately close in profit.

Money Management

Our recommended volume per trade is 0.05 lots for every $1,000 in capital, and in higher-risk scenarios it can be increased to 0.1 lots. The minimum recommended capital is $1,000 with a leverage of 1:100 to align with this risk management approach. Our goal is to earn around 1% profit per day—although in practice, returns are often higher. However, because positions are managed using time-series analysis and hedging instead of fixed stop-losses, account fluctuations can be higher. Therefore, adjust your capital and trade size according to your personal risk tolerance.


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618


No reviews
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 12:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
