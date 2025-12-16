SignauxSections
Ali Paybarjay

NetAlgo

Ali Paybarjay
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 8%
ICMBrokers-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
10
Bénéfice trades:
9 (90.00%)
Perte trades:
1 (10.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
121.55 USD
Pire transaction:
-77.31 USD
Bénéfice brut:
154.46 USD (2 972 pips)
Perte brute:
-77.31 USD (2 577 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (32.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
121.55 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
26.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.32%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.00
Longs trades:
2 (20.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (80.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.00
Rendement attendu:
7.72 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-77.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-77.31 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-77.31 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.72%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
44.40 USD
Maximal:
77.31 USD (7.48%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.48% (77.31 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.13% (94.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD.e 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.e 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.e 395
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +121.55 USD
Pire transaction: -77 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -77.31 USD

Signal Introduction

This signal is the result of over 18 years of trading experience in the gold market and is provided with the cooperation of a professional team. All trades are based on price action and analysis of trader behaviour—no indicators are used. We monitor and analyse daily fundamental news, including economic data and policy decisions, because these factors directly affect gold price volatility.

Execution Method

  • Under normal conditions, we execute one trade per day; however, depending on market clarity and conditions, there may be more than one trade or occasionally no trades at all.

  • Trades are taken during the US session (London–New York overlap) when the market has the highest liquidity and volatility.

  • Each trade lasts between 10 minutes and 2 hours.

  • Most trades reach their profit target, and a few close at breakeven.

  • If a trade unexpectedly moves into loss, we protect capital by opening a hedge (a position in the opposite direction) and manage this hedge in subsequent trades so that the overall position eventually closes with profit or minimal loss.

  • We do not use fixed stop-loss orders; instead, we rely on time-series analysis to determine when to exit. This approach can lead to temporary drawdowns of up to around 20%, but based on historical performance, trades ultimately close in profit.

Money Management

Our recommended volume per trade is 0.05 lots for every $1,000 in capital, and in higher-risk scenarios it can be increased to 0.1 lots. The minimum recommended capital is $1,000 with a leverage of 1:100 to align with this risk management approach. Our goal is to earn around 1% profit per day—although in practice, returns are often higher. However, because positions are managed using time-series analysis and hedging instead of fixed stop-losses, account fluctuations can be higher. Therefore, adjust your capital and trade size according to your personal risk tolerance.


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618


