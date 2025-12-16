SegnaliSezioni
Ali Paybarjay

NetAlgo

Ali Paybarjay
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMBrokers-Server
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1
Profit Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
6.45 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
6.45 USD (214 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (6.45 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.45 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
1.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.53%
Ultimo trade:
43 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
1 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
6.45 USD
Profitto medio:
6.45 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
1.91% (19.11 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD.e 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD.e 6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD.e 214
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.45 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6.45 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Signal Introduction

This signal is the result of over 18 years of trading experience in the gold market and is provided with the cooperation of a professional team. All trades are based on price action and analysis of trader behaviour—no indicators are used. We monitor and analyse daily fundamental news, including economic data and policy decisions, because these factors directly affect gold price volatility.

Execution Method

  • Under normal conditions, we execute one trade per day; however, depending on market clarity and conditions, there may be more than one trade or occasionally no trades at all.

  • Trades are taken during the US session (London–New York overlap) when the market has the highest liquidity and volatility.

  • Each trade lasts between 10 minutes and 2 hours.

  • Most trades reach their profit target, and a few close at breakeven.

  • If a trade unexpectedly moves into loss, we protect capital by opening a hedge (a position in the opposite direction) and manage this hedge in subsequent trades so that the overall position eventually closes with profit or minimal loss.

  • We do not use fixed stop-loss orders; instead, we rely on time-series analysis to determine when to exit. This approach can lead to temporary drawdowns of up to around 20%, but based on historical performance, trades ultimately close in profit.

Money Management

Our recommended volume per trade is 0.05 lots for every $1,000 in capital, and in higher-risk scenarios it can be increased to 0.1 lots. The minimum recommended capital is $1,000 with a leverage of 1:100 to align with this risk management approach. Our goal is to earn around 1% profit per day—although in practice, returns are often higher. However, because positions are managed using time-series analysis and hedging instead of fixed stop-losses, account fluctuations can be higher. Therefore, adjust your capital and trade size according to your personal risk tolerance.


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618


