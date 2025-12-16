Signal Introduction

This signal is the result of over 18 years of trading experience in the gold market and is provided with the cooperation of a professional team. All trades are based on price action and analysis of trader behaviour—no indicators are used. We monitor and analyse daily fundamental news, including economic data and policy decisions, because these factors directly affect gold price volatility.

Execution Method

Under normal conditions, we execute one trade per day; however, depending on market clarity and conditions, there may be more than one trade or occasionally no trades at all.

Trades are taken during the US session (London–New York overlap) when the market has the highest liquidity and volatility.

Each trade lasts between 10 minutes and 2 hours.

Most trades reach their profit target, and a few close at breakeven.

If a trade unexpectedly moves into loss, we protect capital by opening a hedge (a position in the opposite direction) and manage this hedge in subsequent trades so that the overall position eventually closes with profit or minimal loss.

We do not use fixed stop-loss orders; instead, we rely on time-series analysis to determine when to exit. This approach can lead to temporary drawdowns of up to around 20%, but based on historical performance, trades ultimately close in profit.

Money Management

Our recommended volume per trade is 0.05 lots for every $1,000 in capital, and in higher-risk scenarios it can be increased to 0.1 lots. The minimum recommended capital is $1,000 with a leverage of 1:100 to align with this risk management approach. Our goal is to earn around 1% profit per day—although in practice, returns are often higher. However, because positions are managed using time-series analysis and hedging instead of fixed stop-losses, account fluctuations can be higher. Therefore, adjust your capital and trade size according to your personal risk tolerance.





How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773





NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618