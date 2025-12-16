СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / NetAlgo
Ali Paybarjay

NetAlgo

Ali Paybarjay
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 8%
ICMBrokers-Server
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (90.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 (10.00%)
Лучший трейд:
121.55 USD
Худший трейд:
-77.31 USD
Общая прибыль:
154.46 USD (2 972 pips)
Общий убыток:
-77.31 USD (2 577 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
8 (32.91 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
121.55 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.18
Торговая активность:
6.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.32%
Последний трейд:
8 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
1.00
Длинных трейдов:
2 (20.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
8 (80.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.00
Мат. ожидание:
7.72 USD
Средняя прибыль:
17.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-77.31 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
1 (-77.31 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-77.31 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.72%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
44.40 USD
Максимальная:
77.31 USD (7.48%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.48% (77.31 USD)
По эквити:
9.13% (94.29 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD.e 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD.e 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD.e 395
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +121.55 USD
Худший трейд: -77 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +32.91 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -77.31 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMBrokers-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Signal Introduction

This signal is the result of over 18 years of trading experience in the gold market and is provided with the cooperation of a professional team. All trades are based on price action and analysis of trader behaviour—no indicators are used. We monitor and analyse daily fundamental news, including economic data and policy decisions, because these factors directly affect gold price volatility.

Execution Method

  • Under normal conditions, we execute one trade per day; however, depending on market clarity and conditions, there may be more than one trade or occasionally no trades at all.

  • Trades are taken during the US session (London–New York overlap) when the market has the highest liquidity and volatility.

  • Each trade lasts between 10 minutes and 2 hours.

  • Most trades reach their profit target, and a few close at breakeven.

  • If a trade unexpectedly moves into loss, we protect capital by opening a hedge (a position in the opposite direction) and manage this hedge in subsequent trades so that the overall position eventually closes with profit or minimal loss.

  • We do not use fixed stop-loss orders; instead, we rely on time-series analysis to determine when to exit. This approach can lead to temporary drawdowns of up to around 20%, but based on historical performance, trades ultimately close in profit.

Money Management

Our recommended volume per trade is 0.05 lots for every $1,000 in capital, and in higher-risk scenarios it can be increased to 0.1 lots. The minimum recommended capital is $1,000 with a leverage of 1:100 to align with this risk management approach. Our goal is to earn around 1% profit per day—although in practice, returns are often higher. However, because positions are managed using time-series analysis and hedging instead of fixed stop-losses, account fluctuations can be higher. Therefore, adjust your capital and trade size according to your personal risk tolerance.


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618


Нет отзывов
2025.12.23 17:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 13:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.16 14:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.16 12:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.16 12:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.16 12:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика