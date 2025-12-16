- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
54 (64.28%)
Loss Trades:
30 (35.71%)
Best trade:
19.03 USD
Worst trade:
-24.47 USD
Gross Profit:
249.85 USD (42 651 pips)
Gross Loss:
-177.43 USD (4 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (24.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.17 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
70.98%
Max deposit load:
41.63%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
71
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.71
Long Trades:
39 (46.43%)
Short Trades:
45 (53.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.41
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
4.63 USD
Average Loss:
-5.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-15.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.97 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
47.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.02 USD
Maximal:
42.23 USD (17.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.20% (42.23 USD)
By Equity:
16.77% (39.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURGBP
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|6
|USDCHF
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDJPY
|5
|EURCAD
|5
|GOLD
|5
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|AUDUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURGBP
|37
|GBPCAD
|45
|EURJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|-37
|EURAUD
|-19
|AUDJPY
|-10
|EURCAD
|15
|GOLD
|-5
|EURUSD
|27
|GBPAUD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-4
|NZDUSD
|-8
|GBPJPY
|-3
|USDJPY
|-5
|AUDCAD
|5
|CADJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|-2
|BTCUSD
|4
|GBPUSD
|14
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURGBP
|579
|GBPCAD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|96
|CHFJPY
|69
|USDCHF
|-438
|EURAUD
|-606
|AUDJPY
|-261
|EURCAD
|373
|GOLD
|-444
|EURUSD
|452
|GBPAUD
|349
|AUDUSD
|-61
|NZDUSD
|-115
|GBPJPY
|-48
|USDJPY
|-122
|AUDCAD
|96
|CADJPY
|-35
|USDCAD
|84
|NZDCAD
|-36
|BTCUSD
|37K
|GBPUSD
|231
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.03 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +24.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EGlobalTrade-Classic" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
