Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
12 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
2 (14.29%)
Best trade:
7.38 USD
Worst trade:
-10.08 USD
Gross Profit:
32.57 USD (3 288 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20.58 USD (2 010 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (32.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
32.57 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
0.49%
Max deposit load:
10.51%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
6 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
8 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
2.71 USD
Average Loss:
-10.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-20.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.16 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.01%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.25 USD
Maximal:
20.25 USD (20.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.25% (20.22 USD)
By Equity:
8.36% (7.50 USD)
Distribution
Symbol
Deals
Sell
Buy
XAUUSD
14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
Symbol
Gross Profit, USD
Loss, USD
Profit, USD
XAUUSD
12
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol
Gross Profit, pips
Loss, pips
Profit, pips
XAUUSD
1.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.70 × 6368
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.45 × 163
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|7.61 × 149
No reviews
