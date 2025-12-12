SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GP50200 001
Mingze Yang

GP50200 001

Mingze Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 66 USD per month
growth since 2025 43%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
348 (63.61%)
Loss Trades:
199 (36.38%)
Best trade:
39.34 USD
Worst trade:
-43.45 USD
Gross Profit:
2 394.26 USD (1 035 917 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 539.31 USD (916 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (77.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.82 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
6.95%
Max deposit load:
25.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
397
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
189 (34.55%)
Short Trades:
358 (65.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.88 USD
Average Loss:
-7.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-451.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-451.46 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
42.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
610.28 USD (22.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.03% (610.28 USD)
By Equity:
16.58% (413.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 547
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 855
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 119K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.34 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -451.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 6
JustForex-Demo
0.00 × 111
TegasFX-Live-UK
0.00 × 1
374 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 20:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 14:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 04:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 04:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 04:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.