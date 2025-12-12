- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
348 (63.61%)
Loss Trades:
199 (36.38%)
Best trade:
39.34 USD
Worst trade:
-43.45 USD
Gross Profit:
2 394.26 USD (1 035 917 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 539.31 USD (916 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (77.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
170.82 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
6.95%
Max deposit load:
25.10%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
397
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
189 (34.55%)
Short Trades:
358 (65.45%)
Profit Factor:
1.56
Expected Payoff:
1.56 USD
Average Profit:
6.88 USD
Average Loss:
-7.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-451.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-451.46 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
42.51%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
610.28 USD (22.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.03% (610.28 USD)
By Equity:
16.58% (413.04 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|547
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|855
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|119K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.34 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -451.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
