Luo Tiger

EAInd05C

Luo Tiger
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
385.13 USD
Worst trade:
-435.75 USD
Gross Profit:
668.16 USD (375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 150.88 USD (808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (283.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
385.13 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.54%
Max deposit load:
26.56%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-60.34 USD
Average Profit:
222.72 USD
Average Loss:
-230.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-985.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-985.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.35%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
740.45 USD
Maximal:
1 014.76 USD (79.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.81% (1 007.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.12% (589.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -476
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -433
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +385.13 USD
Worst trade: -436 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +283.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -985.49 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 94
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
0.42 × 308
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.55 × 1285
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
VantageFX-Live
0.94 × 17
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
38 more...
An Efficient strategy
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 08:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 01:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.11 00:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 08:25
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 08:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 08:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.10 08:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EAInd05C
50 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
9.5K
USD
4
62%
8
37%
16%
0.58
-60.34
USD
10%
1:100
