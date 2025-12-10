- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Loss Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Best trade:
385.13 USD
Worst trade:
-435.75 USD
Gross Profit:
668.16 USD (375 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 150.88 USD (808 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (283.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
385.13 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
15.54%
Max deposit load:
26.56%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.48
Long Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.58
Expected Payoff:
-60.34 USD
Average Profit:
222.72 USD
Average Loss:
-230.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-985.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-985.49 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.35%
Algo trading:
62%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
740.45 USD
Maximal:
1 014.76 USD (79.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.81% (1 007.86 USD)
By Equity:
6.12% (589.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-476
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-433
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +385.13 USD
Worst trade: -436 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +283.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -985.49 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 94
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.40 × 267
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 308
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.55 × 1285
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.72 × 155
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.81 × 166
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.94 × 17
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.19 × 960
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.41 × 175
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|1.42 × 86
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.60 × 10
An Efficient strategy
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
9.5K
USD
USD
4
62%
8
37%
16%
0.58
-60.34
USD
USD
10%
1:100