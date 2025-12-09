- Growth
Trades:
14
Profit Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Best trade:
158.10 USD
Worst trade:
-163.26 USD
Gross Profit:
1 047.25 USD (49 208 pips)
Gross Loss:
-324.62 USD (26 998 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (865.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
865.26 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.72
Trading activity:
0.13%
Max deposit load:
20.38%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.43
Long Trades:
11 (78.57%)
Short Trades:
3 (21.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.23
Expected Payoff:
51.62 USD
Average Profit:
95.20 USD
Average Loss:
-108.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-161.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.26 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
27.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
163.26 USD (9.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.69% (161.36 USD)
By Equity:
8.81% (146.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|14
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|723
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
Best trade: +158.10 USD
Worst trade: -163 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +865.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -161.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 6
|
JustForex-Demo
|0.00 × 111
|
TegasFX-Live-UK
|0.00 × 1
