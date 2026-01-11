SignalsSections
Ludi Elip Rimawan

SERONGGA

Ludi Elip Rimawan
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
149.50 USD
Worst trade:
-21.24 USD
Gross Profit:
414.20 USD (18 489 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.34 USD (4 090 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (354.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
354.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.02
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
10.02
Expected Payoff:
37.29 USD
Average Profit:
51.78 USD
Average Loss:
-20.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
32.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.34 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 373
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.50 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
XAUUSD
2026.01.11 14:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.12.06 09:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 12:42
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.05 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 12:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
