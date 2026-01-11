- Growth
Trades:
10
Profit Trades:
8 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (20.00%)
Best trade:
149.50 USD
Worst trade:
-21.24 USD
Gross Profit:
414.20 USD (18 489 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.34 USD (4 090 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (354.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
354.50 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.78
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.02
Long Trades:
7 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
3 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
10.02
Expected Payoff:
37.29 USD
Average Profit:
51.78 USD
Average Loss:
-20.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-41.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41.34 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
32.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
41.34 USD (3.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|373
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +149.50 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +354.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD
