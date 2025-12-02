- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
45 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
9 (16.67%)
Best trade:
14.62 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
97.71 USD (8 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.15 USD (1 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.11 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
90.98%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.35
Long Trades:
8 (14.81%)
Short Trades:
46 (85.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.60
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
-3.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.29%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.20 USD (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (13.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.22% (47.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|12
|XAUUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|48
|AUDCAD
|19
|XAUUSD
|3
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|XAUUSD
|356
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.62 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.15 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
InstaForex-Cent.com
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
mForex-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 7
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QYMarketTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FTT-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Meksa-Meksa
|0.00 × 1
|
TopFXSC-Live Server
|0.10 × 10
|
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
|0.12 × 17
|
JustForex-Live
|0.15 × 59
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
Exness-Real3
|0.24 × 17
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.24 × 1008
No reviews