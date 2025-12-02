SignalsSections
Ihar Kisialevich

MANSORY

Ihar Kisialevich
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 9%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
54
Profit Trades:
45 (83.33%)
Loss Trades:
9 (16.67%)
Best trade:
14.62 USD
Worst trade:
-10.10 USD
Gross Profit:
97.71 USD (8 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27.15 USD (1 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (16.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.11 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
90.98%
Max deposit load:
6.46%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.35
Long Trades:
8 (14.81%)
Short Trades:
46 (85.19%)
Profit Factor:
3.60
Expected Payoff:
1.31 USD
Average Profit:
2.17 USD
Average Loss:
-3.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-13.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
9.29%
Algo trading:
22%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
13.20 USD (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.70% (13.20 USD)
By Equity:
6.22% (47.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 39
AUDCAD 12
XAUUSD 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 48
AUDCAD 19
XAUUSD 3
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.9K
AUDCAD 1K
XAUUSD 356
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

InstaForex-Cent.com
0.00 × 2
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real3
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
mForex-REAL
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 10
KTM-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 7
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
QYMarketTrader-Live
0.00 × 1
FTT-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 2
SENSUS-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Meksa-Meksa
0.00 × 1
TopFXSC-Live Server
0.10 × 10
ECMarketsGlobalLLC-Live
0.12 × 17
JustForex-Live
0.15 × 59
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
Exness-Real3
0.24 × 17
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.24 × 1008
No reviews
2025.12.22 06:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.02 04:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 04:20
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
