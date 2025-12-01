- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
18 (85.71%)
Loss Trades:
3 (14.29%)
Best trade:
25.68 USD
Worst trade:
-14.16 USD
Gross Profit:
52.06 USD (2 181 pips)
Gross Loss:
-23.20 USD (949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (23.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.30 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
67.85%
Max deposit load:
15.90%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.24
Long Trades:
13 (61.90%)
Short Trades:
8 (38.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.24
Expected Payoff:
1.37 USD
Average Profit:
2.89 USD
Average Loss:
-7.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-23.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.21%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
23.20 USD (5.47%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.47% (23.20 USD)
By Equity:
29.75% (127.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|5
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDNZD
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|7
|GBPCHF
|5
|AUDNZD
|5
|NZDUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|595
|GBPCHF
|-584
|AUDNZD
|450
|NZDUSD
|330
|NZDCAD
|331
|USDCAD
|110
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.68 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -23.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Valutrades-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 100
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 11
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFX-US01-Live
|0.08 × 38
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.61 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.00 × 7
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|1.44 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|2.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|2.04 × 25
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.43 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.60 × 93
