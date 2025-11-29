- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
9 (21.95%)
Loss Trades:
32 (78.05%)
Best trade:
40.85 USD
Worst trade:
-25.83 USD
Gross Profit:
310.17 USD (30 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
-549.40 USD (48 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (118.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
41.45%
Max deposit load:
7.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-5.83 USD
Average Profit:
34.46 USD
Average Loss:
-17.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-204.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204.96 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-23.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.23 USD
Maximal:
279.63 USD (51.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.88% (172.76 USD)
By Equity:
2.39% (19.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|NZDUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-176
|NZDUSD
|-22
|GBPJPY
|-18
|EURJPY
|-3
|GBPUSD
|-3
|USDCAD
|-18
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-17K
|NZDUSD
|-396
|GBPJPY
|-500
|EURJPY
|-85
|GBPUSD
|-52
|USDCAD
|-217
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.85 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -204.96 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 16
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 4
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaForex-Contest.com
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
Now Or Never , Change Your Life
No reviews