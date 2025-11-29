SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Initial Q
Iman Taufik

Initial Q

Iman Taufik
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -25%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
9 (21.95%)
Loss Trades:
32 (78.05%)
Best trade:
40.85 USD
Worst trade:
-25.83 USD
Gross Profit:
310.17 USD (30 568 pips)
Gross Loss:
-549.40 USD (48 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (118.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.75 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.26
Trading activity:
41.45%
Max deposit load:
7.18%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.86
Long Trades:
22 (53.66%)
Short Trades:
19 (46.34%)
Profit Factor:
0.56
Expected Payoff:
-5.83 USD
Average Profit:
34.46 USD
Average Loss:
-17.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-204.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-204.96 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-23.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
239.23 USD
Maximal:
279.63 USD (51.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.88% (172.76 USD)
By Equity:
2.39% (19.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
NZDUSD 4
GBPJPY 3
EURJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -176
NZDUSD -22
GBPJPY -18
EURJPY -3
GBPUSD -3
USDCAD -18
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -17K
NZDUSD -396
GBPJPY -500
EURJPY -85
GBPUSD -52
USDCAD -217
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.85 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -204.96 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 16
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 4
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Contest.com
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Now Or Never , Change Your Life
No reviews
2025.12.07 19:11
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.29 14:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.29 13:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.29 13:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.29 13:46
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
