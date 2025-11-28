SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Compound G
Mudassar Rasool

Compound G

Mudassar Rasool
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
107.85 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
884.54 USD (30 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28.93 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (884.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
884.54 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
29.75
Trading activity:
7.19%
Max deposit load:
5.17%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
250.91
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
30.58
Expected Payoff:
98.28 USD
Average Profit:
98.28 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
17.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.97 USD
Maximal:
3.41 USD (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (2.97 USD)
By Equity:
14.51% (724.82 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 856
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 30K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +107.85 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +884.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.17 05:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 12:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 10:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 11:26
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:600
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.03 14:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.28 08:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 08:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 08:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.28 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.28 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Compound G
35 USD per month
17%
0
0
USD
5.9K
USD
4
100%
9
100%
7%
30.57
98.28
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.