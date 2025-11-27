- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
129 (86.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (14.00%)
Best trade:
9.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
126.68 EUR (16 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.77 EUR (11 322 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.20 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
29.19%
Max deposit load:
4.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
82 (54.67%)
Short Trades:
68 (45.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.18 EUR
Average Profit:
0.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.75 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-25.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.10 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
38.79 EUR (7.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.15% (38.79 EUR)
By Equity:
24.38% (128.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|150
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|31
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.32 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.13 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
|0.00 × 2
|
SFM-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 2
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.26 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.57 × 83
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.64 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.68 × 219
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.78 × 102
|
Exness-Real9
|0.83 × 23
|
TitanFX-04
|1.00 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|1.00 × 49
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.16 × 320
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 144
a professional scalping EA for MetaTrader 4 that trades XAUUSD, precise entries, automated trade management, and proven high performance.
