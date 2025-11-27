SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DAPPIE77
David A P Gutomo

DAPPIE77

David A P Gutomo
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 5%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
129 (86.00%)
Loss Trades:
21 (14.00%)
Best trade:
9.32 EUR
Worst trade:
-37.10 EUR
Gross Profit:
126.68 EUR (16 956 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99.77 EUR (11 322 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.20 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
23.20 EUR (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
29.19%
Max deposit load:
4.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.69
Long Trades:
82 (54.67%)
Short Trades:
68 (45.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.18 EUR
Average Profit:
0.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.75 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-25.13 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.10 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.38%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
38.79 EUR (7.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.15% (38.79 EUR)
By Equity:
24.38% (128.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 31
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.32 EUR
Worst trade: -37 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.13 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXDD-MT4 Live Server 7
0.00 × 2
SFM-Live
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 1
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 2
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.18 × 11
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.26 × 23
ICMarkets-Live14
0.57 × 83
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live08
0.64 × 25
Tickmill-Live02
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.68 × 219
ICMarkets-Live06
0.78 × 102
Exness-Real9
0.83 × 23
TitanFX-04
1.00 × 13
ICMarkets-Live15
1.00 × 49
TickmillEU-Live
1.16 × 320
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.19 × 144
82 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
a professional scalping EA for MetaTrader 4 that trades XAUUSD,  precise entries, automated trade management, and proven high performance.
No reviews
2025.12.17 21:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 09:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 15:02
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.27 20:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 20:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register