Md Neamul Hassan

A Best Trading

Md Neamul Hassan
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 668%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 165
Profit Trades:
1 067 (91.58%)
Loss Trades:
98 (8.41%)
Best trade:
76.41 USD
Worst trade:
-181.84 USD
Gross Profit:
6 065.45 USD (1 949 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.35 USD (684 350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (393.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
514.13 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
43.81%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.38
Long Trades:
829 (71.16%)
Short Trades:
336 (28.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
3.09 USD
Average Profit:
5.68 USD
Average Loss:
-25.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-660.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-660.27 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
634.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
667.92 USD (35.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (667.92 USD)
By Equity:
38.29% (1 197.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1154
BTCUSD 10
GBPNZD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
BTCUSD 6
GBPNZD 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.2M
BTCUSD 42K
GBPNZD 4
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.41 USD
Worst trade: -182 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -660.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 535
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 7
Alpari-Standard1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 9
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real24
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-Real20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 13
ForexTime-Standard
0.00 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
0.00 × 1
💰 Daily some profit and loss 💰 Low DD 💰 Low Risk 💰 Best Profit [Enjoy]

No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 19:23
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.27 19:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.27 18:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.27 18:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
A Best Trading
30 USD per month
668%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
6
0%
1 165
91%
42%
2.45
3.09
USD
38%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.