- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 165
Profit Trades:
1 067 (91.58%)
Loss Trades:
98 (8.41%)
Best trade:
76.41 USD
Worst trade:
-181.84 USD
Gross Profit:
6 065.45 USD (1 949 197 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 471.35 USD (684 350 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
71 (393.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
514.13 USD (57)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
43.81%
Latest trade:
7 minutes ago
Trades per week:
141
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.38
Long Trades:
829 (71.16%)
Short Trades:
336 (28.84%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
3.09 USD
Average Profit:
5.68 USD
Average Loss:
-25.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-660.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-660.27 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
634.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
667.92 USD (35.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.48% (667.92 USD)
By Equity:
38.29% (1 197.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1154
|BTCUSD
|10
|GBPNZD
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.6K
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPNZD
|0
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.2M
|BTCUSD
|42K
|GBPNZD
|4
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.41 USD
Worst trade: -182 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 57
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +393.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -660.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 535
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 13
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
💰 Daily some profit and loss 💰 Low DD 💰 Low Risk 💰 Best Profit [Enjoy]
