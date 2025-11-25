SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lom Palanka
Nikolay Borisov

Lom Palanka

Nikolay Borisov
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
AdmiralsGroup-Live3
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
109
Profit Trades:
43 (39.44%)
Loss Trades:
66 (60.55%)
Best trade:
25.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-7.26 EUR
Gross Profit:
247.45 EUR (7 682 pips)
Gross Loss:
-372.59 EUR (11 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (30.03 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
43.65 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.16
Trading activity:
31.31%
Max deposit load:
101.19%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
40
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.74
Long Trades:
47 (43.12%)
Short Trades:
62 (56.88%)
Profit Factor:
0.66
Expected Payoff:
-1.15 EUR
Average Profit:
5.75 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.65 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-79.11 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-79.11 EUR (13)
Monthly growth:
-15.59%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.79 EUR
Maximal:
168.79 EUR (21.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.03% (168.79 EUR)
By Equity:
6.40% (45.26 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 109
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -143
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -4.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.73 EUR
Worst trade: -7 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.03 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -79.11 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AdmiralsGroup-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.02 16:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.26 05:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.25 14:21
Share of trading days is too low
2025.11.25 14:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.11.25 13:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 13:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 13:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.25 13:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 13:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
