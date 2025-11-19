SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend ww
Yi Jian Feng

Trend ww

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -3%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
373
Profit Trades:
236 (63.27%)
Loss Trades:
137 (36.73%)
Best trade:
423.10 USD
Worst trade:
-992.67 USD
Gross Profit:
27 742.46 USD (4 921 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 427.86 USD (4 848 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 633.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 633.98 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
39.34%
Max deposit load:
22.66%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.26
Long Trades:
185 (49.60%)
Short Trades:
188 (50.40%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
3.52 USD
Average Profit:
117.55 USD
Average Loss:
-192.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-556.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 259.57 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-45.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 129.45 USD (30.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.73% (5 129.45 USD)
By Equity:
26.17% (1 741.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 177
XAUUSDm 139
USTECm 14
US500m 12
JP225m 10
US30m 9
USDJPYm 7
EURUSDm 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 582
XAUUSDm 594
USTECm -129
US500m -134
JP225m -272
US30m 418
USDJPYm 177
EURUSDm 78
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 74K
XAUUSDm 16K
USTECm -14K
US500m -12K
JP225m -2.6K
US30m 11K
USDJPYm 785
EURUSDm -234
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +423.10 USD
Worst trade: -993 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 633.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.22 04:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 12:02
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 19:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 04:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 23:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.01 00:42
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.01 00:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 21:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 14:29
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.20 01:29
Share of trading days is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend ww
1000 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
7
88%
373
63%
39%
1.04
3.52
USD
59%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.