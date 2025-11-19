SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend hs5
Yi Jian Feng

Trend hs5

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -11%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
360
Profit Trades:
226 (62.77%)
Loss Trades:
134 (37.22%)
Best trade:
176.06 USD
Worst trade:
-413.44 USD
Gross Profit:
13 064.95 USD (4 795 745 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 116.95 USD (4 574 029 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (637.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
637.87 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
44.05%
Max deposit load:
13.56%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
183 (50.83%)
Short Trades:
177 (49.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
-0.14 USD
Average Profit:
57.81 USD
Average Loss:
-97.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 395.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 395.07 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-42.77%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
109.72 USD
Maximal:
2 611.35 USD (52.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
58.01% (2 611.35 USD)
By Equity:
30.51% (1 104.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSDm 167
XAUUSDm 137
USTECm 13
US500m 12
JP225m 10
US30m 8
USDJPYm 8
EURUSDm 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSDm 228
XAUUSDm -271
USTECm -38
US500m -74
JP225m -63
US30m 148
USDJPYm 6
EURUSDm 11
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSDm 237K
XAUUSDm 5.5K
USTECm -16K
US500m -12K
JP225m -1.5K
US30m 9.2K
USDJPYm -67
EURUSDm -178
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +176.06 USD
Worst trade: -413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +637.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 395.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.19 06:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 17:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 13:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.17 15:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 21:38
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.12 20:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 05:22
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 05:22
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 01:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.02 01:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.28 12:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.26 17:55
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.26 17:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 19:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend hs5
1000 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
6
89%
360
62%
44%
0.99
-0.14
USD
58%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.