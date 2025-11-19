SignalsSections
I Komang Bayu Antara

SCALP 4SOUL

I Komang Bayu Antara
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
374
Profit Trades:
167 (44.65%)
Loss Trades:
207 (55.35%)
Best trade:
44.95 USD
Worst trade:
-22.10 USD
Gross Profit:
513.03 USD (49 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-367.54 USD (35 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (53.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.45 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.06%
Max deposit load:
14.77%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
240 (64.17%)
Short Trades:
134 (35.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-10.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.53%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.11 USD
Maximal:
66.68 USD (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (66.68 USD)
By Equity:
41.85% (435.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 374
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 145
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.95 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ChandonGroup-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live07
0.64 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.77 × 320
ICMarkets-Live12
1.17 × 719
Tickmill-Live02
1.19 × 495
ICMarkets-Live10
1.34 × 2851
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.53 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.81 × 217
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.89 × 373
ICMarkets-Live19
1.90 × 3415
ICMarkets-Live22
2.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live14
2.50 × 4
Alpari-Trade
2.73 × 218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
2.93 × 73
Tickmill-Live04
2.95 × 954
TitanFX-03
3.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
3.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live10
3.85 × 433
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.00 × 1
19 more...
Gold Scalp
No reviews
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 16:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 14:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 06:41
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 15:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.19 13:59
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.11.19 13:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.19 13:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
