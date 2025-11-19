- Growth
Trades:
374
Profit Trades:
167 (44.65%)
Loss Trades:
207 (55.35%)
Best trade:
44.95 USD
Worst trade:
-22.10 USD
Gross Profit:
513.03 USD (49 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-367.54 USD (35 146 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (53.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
171.45 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.06%
Max deposit load:
14.77%
Latest trade:
33 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
31 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.18
Long Trades:
240 (64.17%)
Short Trades:
134 (35.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-1.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-10.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
14.53%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.11 USD
Maximal:
66.68 USD (5.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (66.68 USD)
By Equity:
41.85% (435.92 USD)
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ChandonGroup-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.64 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.77 × 320
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.17 × 719
|
Tickmill-Live02
|1.19 × 495
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|1.34 × 2851
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.53 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.81 × 217
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.89 × 373
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|1.90 × 3415
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.50 × 4
|
Alpari-Trade
|2.73 × 218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|2.93 × 73
|
Tickmill-Live04
|2.95 × 954
|
TitanFX-03
|3.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|3.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live10
|3.85 × 433
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.00 × 1
Gold Scalp
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
1
93%
374
44%
5%
1.39
0.39
USD
USD
42%
1:500