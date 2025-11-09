- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
44 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
12 (21.43%)
Best trade:
0.46 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
14.28 EUR (1 764 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10.71 EUR (1 087 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (4.30 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4.30 EUR (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
14.45%
Max deposit load:
6.12%
Latest trade:
45 minutes ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.80
Long Trades:
31 (55.36%)
Short Trades:
25 (44.64%)
Profit Factor:
1.33
Expected Payoff:
0.06 EUR
Average Profit:
0.32 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.89 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.45 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
0.61%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.49 EUR
Maximal:
4.49 EUR (4.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.30% (4.47 EUR)
By Equity:
3.66% (3.68 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|677
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.46 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.30 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.45 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
104
EUR
EUR
8
100%
56
78%
14%
1.33
0.06
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500