Filippo Mugnaini

DT INTRADAY 2

Filippo Mugnaini
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
61 (75.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (24.69%)
Best trade:
0.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
20.19 EUR (2 475 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.33 EUR (1 655 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.15 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
17.76%
Max deposit load:
8.49%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
39 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.05 EUR
Average Profit:
0.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.82 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.14 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
2.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
3.44 EUR (3.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.27% (3.40 EUR)
By Equity:
7.33% (7.45 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 81
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 820
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.43 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.14 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 4
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.56 × 2773
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
ICMarkets-MT5
1.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.13 × 294
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.40 × 328
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
38 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 06:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 18:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 03:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.15 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 11:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 09:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.28 11:18
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.28 10:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.25 04:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.25 01:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.16 16:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.16 16:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DT INTRADAY 2
30 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
104
EUR
8
100%
81
75%
18%
1.23
0.05
EUR
7%
1:500
Copy

