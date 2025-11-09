- Growth
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
61 (75.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (24.69%)
Best trade:
0.43 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.85 EUR
Gross Profit:
20.19 EUR (2 475 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16.33 EUR (1 655 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (3.15 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.15 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
17.76%
Max deposit load:
8.49%
Latest trade:
60 minutes ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.12
Long Trades:
39 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
42 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.05 EUR
Average Profit:
0.33 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.82 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.14 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.14 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
2.76%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
3.44 EUR (3.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.27% (3.40 EUR)
By Equity:
7.33% (7.45 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|820
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.43 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.15 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.14 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 4
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.56 × 2773
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.13 × 294
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.40 × 328
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
No reviews
