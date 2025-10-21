SignalsSections
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv xm5000

Ki Kwong Choi
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 90%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
97
Profit Trades:
26 (26.80%)
Loss Trades:
71 (73.20%)
Best trade:
537.12 USD
Worst trade:
-151.00 USD
Gross Profit:
8 631.36 USD (34 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 155.45 USD (18 156 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (1 357.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 357.18 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
41.73%
Max deposit load:
9.33%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.45
Long Trades:
56 (57.73%)
Short Trades:
41 (42.27%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
46.14 USD
Average Profit:
331.98 USD
Average Loss:
-58.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-590.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-590.69 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
46.31%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
291.46 USD
Maximal:
600.66 USD (11.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.31% (600.66 USD)
By Equity:
8.39% (456.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 55
USDJPY# 27
GBPUSD# 15
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 4.8K
USDJPY# -319
GBPUSD# 22
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 18K
USDJPY# -1.6K
GBPUSD# 247
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +537.12 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 357.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -590.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No reviews
2025.12.03 13:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.11 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 01:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.10 01:45
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 06:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 05:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.23 08:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.23 07:51
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.21 14:12
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.21 11:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 11:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 11:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 11:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.21 11:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
