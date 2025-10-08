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Matthew Lewis Beedle

Fund102

Matthew Lewis Beedle
Matthew Lewis Beedle

Matthew Lewis Beedle

4.3 (6)
As a hobby, I build EAs, Signals and run multiple algorithmic trading accounts.
I'm just about being actually honest, there is a lot of bad actors in trading sadly...
You can check out my Youtube channel here and feel free to add me as a friend.
7 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 45%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 875
Profit Trades:
1 037 (55.30%)
Loss Trades:
838 (44.69%)
Best trade:
4 377.70 USD
Worst trade:
-3 898.29 USD
Gross Profit:
236 729.97 USD (1 002 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-192 238.30 USD (716 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (1 479.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
7 917.69 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
59.27%
Max deposit load:
53.45%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.61
Long Trades:
1 059 (56.48%)
Short Trades:
816 (43.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
23.73 USD
Average Profit:
228.28 USD
Average Loss:
-229.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-1 794.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 898.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.58%
Annual Forecast:
7.10%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 183.27 USD
Maximal:
17 061.47 USD (14.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.60% (16 946.18 USD)
By Equity:
4.17% (4 880.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 827
NDX 374
GDAXI 343
SP500 170
WS30 114
USDJPY 40
GBPUSD 7
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 41K
NDX 10K
GDAXI -1.5K
SP500 -1.7K
WS30 -6.8K
USDJPY 8.7K
GBPUSD -5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 280K
NDX 4.9K
GDAXI 681
SP500 -1K
WS30 -3.1K
USDJPY 8.3K
GBPUSD -3.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 377.70 USD
Worst trade: -3 898 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 479.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 794.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
TickmillUK-Live
0.33 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 131
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
1.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.50 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
2.59 × 56
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Please note this is a DarwinexZero account.

If you are interested in copying this signal, i'd recommend messaging me first and I can tell you honestly if it can fit your desired outcomes, style of trading and risk tolerance. 

This is an account run on DarwinexZero using 12 Eas.

This account uses a mixture of EAs I bought and also EAs I have made myself. 

9 other EAs that I have made myself, will release over time. 

DarwinexZero is like a prop fund, so technically this isn't real money, although I do get real money from profits. Sharing that for full transparency. 


No reviews
2026.02.12 16:38
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 135 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.11 12:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.28 21:58
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.28 06:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.11 17:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.11 09:52
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 17:34
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.01 11:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.01 06:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 08:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.22 07:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.13 15:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.08 19:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 19:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Fund102
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
144K
USD
45
99%
1 875
55%
59%
1.23
23.73
USD
15%
1:200
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