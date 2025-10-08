Please note this is a DarwinexZero account.

If you are interested in copying this signal, i'd recommend messaging me first and I can tell you honestly if it can fit your desired outcomes, style of trading and risk tolerance.

This is an account run on DarwinexZero using 12 Eas.

This account uses a mixture of EAs I bought and also EAs I have made myself.

9 other EAs that I have made myself, will release over time.

DarwinexZero is like a prop fund, so technically this isn't real money, although I do get real money from profits. Sharing that for full transparency.



